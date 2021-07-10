STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI pegs states’ Q2 borrowing at Rs 1.92 lakh crore

Four states are projected to cumulatively raise nearly 40 per cent of the total issuance, according to the central bank data.

Published: 10th July 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

A woman guard stands at the Reserve Bank of India office in Mumbai, RBI

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday pegged the total market borrowing of state governments and Union territories in Q2 FY22 at Rs 1.92 lakh crore, 3% higher than the total State Development Loan (SDL) issuance of Rs 1.86 lakh crore in Q2 of last year. 

Cash-strapped states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are expected to resort to higher market borrowings during July-September quarter of the current financial year as the second wave of the pandemic wreaks havoc on their finances. These four states are projected to cumulatively raise nearly 40 per cent of the total issuance, according to the central bank data.

The indicative calendar of market borrowings for Q2 FY22 released by the RBI on July 1, 2021, had pegged the states’ market borrowing at Rs 1.69 lakh crore. However, the figures have been revised to add Uttar Pradesh with respect to their proposed borrowing in the current quarter.

In Q1 FY22, the gross SDL issuance stood at Rs 1.44 lakh crore, only 81% of the initially indicated Rs 1.78 lakh despite the widening state-level restrictions amidst the second covid-19 wave, and their associated negative impact on economic activity. During the same quarter of the Covid-19 hit 2020-2021, a total of twenty states and one Union territory had cumulatively raised Rs 1.67 lakh crore. Analysts say that the lower quantum of market borrowing in Q1 FY22 could largely be ascribed to the lower expenditure undertaken by the states relative to their income.

“In our view, the state governments’ cash flow situation in Q1 was bolstered by three major factors, namely the receipt of additional tax devolution of Rs 45,000 crore from the government in late-March, record-high GST inflows of Rs 1.4 lakh crore in April that pertained to activity in the previous month, and receipt of substantial transfers related to the Fifteenth Finance Commission’s recommendations by some states,” according to ratings firm Icra.

SBI chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh says, incremental reforms by states in power and local bodies could potentially add at least Rs 72,000 crore to states’ kitty in FY22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI states borrowing
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp