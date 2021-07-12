Gold plunges by Rs 169; silver tanks Rs 300

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Monday dipped Rs 169 to Rs 46,796 per 10 gram with a fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,965 per 10 grams. Silver also went lower by Rs 300 to Rs 67,611 per kilogram from Rs 67,911 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,804 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.01 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded lower on the firm dollar index and mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.