STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Paytm Money allows users to apply for IPOs before actual opening; starts with Zomato

The conventional application process for IPOs was designed around timings, and till date, users are able to apply for an IPO only during select market hours over a window of three days.

Published: 12th July 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

Zomato (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading digital brokerage Paytm Money on Monday announced the launch of an innovative feature that allows users to apply for initial share-sales before the actual IPO opening in the markets.

The move is expected to significantly increase the participation of retail users in initial public offer (IPO) through the process.

Zomato is the first IPO on Paytm Money launched with this feature, and thousands of applicants on the platform have already placed their orders over the last two days, the digital brokerage said in a statement.

The conventional application process for IPOs was designed around timings, and till date, users are able to apply for an IPO only during select market hours over a window of three days.

A large proportion of the investing community does not trade actively, and is likely to be busy during market hours, missing out on some of these IPOs.

This is particularly true in case of millennials and young investors. The "Pre-IPO Open application" feature was specifically designed to make the lives of such users better.

A user can now place an IPO order 24x7 on days when the "pre-Open IPO Application" feature is enabled.

The order is recorded on Paytm Money's system, and sent to the exchange for processing whenever the IPO opens. The user is notified of her application status throughout the journey, to ensure a seamless experience.

There is also the issue of congestion in servers or networks experienced by some market participants during popular IPOs, driven by high demand during a short time span.

As this feature gains traction, it might be possible to spread out the pre-open IPO applications evenly during the market hours, reducing load on exchanges and payment gateways, and ensuring a better experience for broad market participants.

"Interest in IPOs has surged over the last couple of months, and we have seen cases where users have missed out from applying because of issues like tight schedules during market hours, and demand led processing delays in the markets," Varun Sridhar, CEO of Paytm Money, said.

"We wanted to make the lives of our users easier and ensure that they don't miss out on good opportunities," he added.

Paytm Money said it has also launched a set of other advanced features in a bid to offer the most comprehensive IPO application experience to its users.

Users on Paytm Money can now complete IPO applications with a single click, apply via the shareholder category, and also track live IPO subscription numbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm IPO Zomato
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp