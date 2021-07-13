STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CESL inks pact to provide 25,000 electric 2-wheelers to Andhra government employees

Under the agreement, CESL and NREDCAP will work to aggregate demand, deploy electric vehicles, and build charging infrastructure.

electric-two-wheeler-e-bike

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has entered into an agreement with New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) for providing 25,000 electric two-wheelers to state employees.

According to statement, under this agreement with NREDCAP, these electric vehicles will be provided to state government employees of Andhra Pradesh and the number may increase as per requirements.

Andhra Pradesh's Energy Minister, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said, "Our vision, with the procurement of 25,000 two-wheeler electric vehicles, is to make Andhra Pradesh go electric. We have been effectively providing affordable and clean power and a fillip to e-mobility will make a further push towards clean energy adoption.

"Electric two-wheelers for government employees will boost energy and financial savings and we hope more and more people will also make a shift to EVs, he added.

Under the agreement, CESL and NREDCAP will work to aggregate demand, deploy electric vehicles, and build charging infrastructure.

The CESL will devise a suitable payment security mechanism, which will be facilitated by NREDCAP.

Srikant Nagulapalli, Chairman, NREDCAP said, Apart from mitigating climate change, electric mobility is going to be a key economic growth driver and we are focused to build the e-mobility ecosystem in the state.

We will encourage all government employees including cooperative societies, public sector undertakings, village, ward secretariat staff and others to opt for EVs. A bigger fleet of EVs in the government will encourage greater uptake among the masses.

The electric two-wheelers will be provided on a monthly lease inclusive of comprehensive insurance that will be deducted as EMI from the volunteering government employee's account.

It will carry a standard warranty of three years against any manufacturing defect. Batteries too will carry warranty till three years or 60,000 kms whichever is earlier.

Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL said, "Andhra Pradesh's decision to go electric will accelerate E-mobility adoption in the country, hopefully providing a blueprint for other states to adopt." A 100 per cent owned subsidiary of EESL, Convergence Energy Services - is a new energy company is focused on delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy.

