Gold climbs Rs 90; silver jumps Rs 490

Silver also jumped Rs 490 to Rs 67,988 per kilogram from Rs 67,498 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Published: 13th July 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Gold Jewellery

Gold Jewellery. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday climbed Rs 90 to Rs 46,856 per 10 gram in-line with gain in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,766 per 10 gram. Silver also jumped Rs 490 to Rs 67,988 per kilogram from Rs 67,498 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,809 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.21 per ounce.

"The weaker dollar supported yellow metal to trade up for the day," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, VP Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices edged higher after hitting a one-week low in the previous session, as the dollar weakened slightly ahead of US inflation data that could signal further clues regarding the Fed's next move."

