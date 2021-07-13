STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's services exports on rebound after Covid-19 shock: Commonwealth Report

The 2021 Commonwealth Trade Review' concludes that the Commonwealth countries are estimated to have lost up to USD 345 billion worth of trade in 202

Published: 13th July 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Exports

India's overall merchandise exports and imports are estimated to have declined by 11.4 per cent and 11.9 per cent, respectively, between March and November 2020. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: India's monthly services exports have largely rebounded after an initial COVID-19 shock, finds a new Commonwealth trade analysis released in London on Tuesday.

The 2021 Commonwealth Trade Review' concludes that the Commonwealth countries are estimated to have lost up to USD 345 billion worth of trade in 2020, including USD 60 billion in intra-Commonwealth trade.

As a result of COVID-19, India's overall merchandise exports and imports are estimated to have declined by 11.4 per cent and 11.9 per cent, respectively, between March and November 2020.

However, even pre-pandemic, a large share of India's information and communications technology (ICT) services were exported via Mode 1 -- or cross-border supply enabled through digital means -- and thus were relatively more insulated from the adverse effects of the pandemic, the report said.

"India is a major driver of intra-Commonwealth trade and all parts of the Commonwealth need to work together if we are to recover swiftly and effectively from the COVID-19 crisis," said Baroness Patricia Scotland, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

"India along with all Commonwealth members can harness the 'Commonwealth advantage' to provide a post-pandemic tailwind that supports a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery," she said.

The relatively high incidence of COVID-19 in India, in terms of numbers of infections and deaths, is a key explanatory factor for the trade figures, based on the Commonwealth analysis of raw World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The abrupt recession caused by COVID-19 further dampened India's trade growth, but it found that monthly services exports have "largely rebounded after an initial COVID-19 shock in the first half of 2019, supported by exports of ICT-related services".

The FDI story for the country is also found stark contrast to the large declines in FDI witnessed globally and in most Commonwealth countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall FDI inflows to India are estimated to have expanded by more than USD 13 billion in 2020, a 29.5 per cent increase over the average annual inflows for 2017-2019, the report said.

The growth in FDI inflows to India was spurred by investments in consulting and digital sectors, including significant greenfield investment, and merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in energy and infrastructure, it said.

ALSO WATCH:

According to the analysis, in 2019, India was the second-largest global exporter of ICT services (after Ireland), and the largest ICT exporter in the Commonwealth, with exports of these services totaling USD 70 billion.

The value of India's ICT services exports to Commonwealth countries has almost doubled, going from USD 9 billion in 2010 to USD 17 billion in 2019.

"The pandemic has provided India with another opportunity to capitalise on this capacity as more and more services activities have moved online. The preliminary estimates show that the growth rate of the IT sector for 2019-20 has been approximately 10 per cent," it notes.

The review, entitled 'Energising Commonwealth Trade in a Digital World: Paths to Recovery Post-COVID', is seen as a timely and comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the trade and investment flows of Commonwealth member countries.

It finds that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll globally, substantially impacting all Commonwealth members economies and leading to USD 1.15 trillion in foregone gross domestic product (GDP) in just one year.

Compared to pre-pandemic growth trends in 2020, Commonwealth economies contracted by approximately 10 per cent.

A reassuring finding from the review has been pegged as the assessment that the Commonwealth trade advantage has remained strong and resilient, and is now estimated at 21 per cent, on average.

On the investment side, this advantage has almost tripled since 2015, to around 27 per cent.

Looking beyond the pandemic, intra-Commonwealth exports are expected to rebound and surpass USD 700 billion by 2022.

However, FDI inflows to the Commonwealth are expected to decline by 18 per cent in 2021, and a further 7 per cent in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Pandemic coronavirus Indian Economy Indian exports
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp