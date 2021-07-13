STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 200 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 15,750 

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, PowerGrid, M&M, Axis Bank, L&T and UltraTech Cement.

Published: 13th July 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Axis Bank

Axis Bank (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 228 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 52,600.69 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 69.50 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,762.10.

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, PowerGrid, M&M, Axis Bank, L&T and UltraTech Cement.

On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and HUL were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 13.50 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 52,372.69, while the Nifty inched 2.80 points or 0.02 per cent higher to 15,692.60.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 745.97 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, the domestic market looks to be good as of now.

"IIP data for May witnessed strong over 29 per cent growth on base effects, while second wave impact made it to see 14 per cent contraction compared to May 2019.

Hence, policy support is still much needed to spur economic activities in coming months, and we believe RBI will continue to maintain its accommodative policy in the medium term," he said.

Additionally, investors were upbeat as US equities recovered from earlier losses and all three key indices ended with record highs as expectations of robust June quarter earnings lifted sentiments.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.23 per cent to USD 75.33 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTPC SENSEX Nifty
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp