STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Chanda Kochhar matter: SAT asks Sebi's Adjudicating Officer not to proceed till September 15

The matter pertains to a show-cause notice issued by the regulator to Kochhar on the basis of an analysis of a report by retired Justice B N Srikrishna.

Published: 14th July 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former ICICI Bank Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar

Former ICICI Bank Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has restrained Sebi's Adjudicating Officer from proceeding till September 15 in a matter related to former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar.

The matter pertains to a show-cause notice issued by the regulator to Kochhar on the basis of an analysis of a report by retired Justice B N Srikrishna.

The Srikrishna committee, which was tasked to probe the allegations of quid-pro-quo transactions in ICICI Bank, submitted its report to the lender in January 2019.

The committee, in its report, observed that Kochhar violated bank policies and other rules and regulations.

The board of the bank based on the report had decided to treat her resignation as 'Termination for Cause' under the bank's internal policies.

Kochhar, who was Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank, had quit the bank in October 2018.

In its order dated July 9, SAT has restrained" the Adjudicating Officer from proceeding in the matter till the next date of listing".

The matter would be listed for admission and for final disposal on September 15, it added.

It was alleged that Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd, months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.

Nupower was operated by Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chanda Kochhar Sebi ICICI bank
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp