STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government hikes DA after one-and-half years; raises it to 28 per cent effective July 1

The decision on the DA and DR was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 14th July 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has increased the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) after a gap of one-and-half years from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, benefiting nearly 1.14 crore employees and pensioners.

The new rates of DA and DR, which will impose an annual burden of Rs 34,401 crore on the exchequer, will come into effect from July 2021, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur while briefing reporters about the meeting of the Union Cabinet.

The decision on the DA and DR was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Government had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

There will be no payment of arrears this time, as the rate of DA/DR for the period from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 shall remain at 17 per cent of basic pay/pension.

The enhanced rate of DA and DR will be paid from July 2021.

"Cabinet approves restoring of three instalments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief with effect from 01.07.2021 representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension. No arrears for the period from 01.01.2020 till 30.06.2021 shall be paid," said an official tweet.

The increase reflects the additional instalments arising on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

The move, Thakur said, will benefit about 48.34 lakh central employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be of the order of Rs 34,401.84 crore per annum and Rs 22,934.56 crore in the financial year 2021-22 (for a period of 08 months from July, 2021 to February, 2022), said sources.

The rate of DA/DR for the period from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 shall remain at 17 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dearness Allowance Dearness Relief
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp