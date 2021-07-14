STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee snaps 3-day winning streak, drops 10 paise to 74.59/USD

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 92.70.

Published: 14th July 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Halting its three-day winning run, the rupee on Wednesday declined by 10 paise to close at 74.59 (provisional) against the US dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 74.57 against the American currency, and slipped further to close at 74.59, registering a decline of 10 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 74.49 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 92.70.

"The market focus is on how Jerome Powell will react to the surging US CPI data and how long can Federal Reserve policy stay ultra-loose. Powell's dovish tone at tonight's semi-annual testimony, will be negative for USDINR spot but if he talks about tapering the bond purchases then we may see the spot to trade towards 75 zone," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

As long as the spot trades above 74.40, the trend will remain positive, only a break of 74.40 will push prices towards 74.00 zone, Gupta added. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 134.32 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 52,904.05, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 41.60 points or 0.26 per cent to 15,853.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 113.83 crore, as per exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.75 per cent to USD 75.92 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee USD Dollar
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp