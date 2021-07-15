STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CarDekho Group launches online pre-owned car retailing service 

The CarDekho e-retail service is currently available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur.

Published: 15th July 2021 05:50 PM

Customers can opt for home delivery of a car or choose to pick-up the car from one of the multiple delivery centres of CarDekho.

Customers can opt for home delivery of a car or choose to pick-up the car from one of the multiple delivery centres of CarDekho. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Automobile platform CarDekho Group on Thursday, July 15, 2021, announced the launch of an online hassle-free pre-owned car retailing service, which enables customers to search over 5,000 certified used cars.

The service is currently available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur, and will soon be expanded to newer markets, the platform said in a statement.

The cars can be searched for their preferred manufacturer, model, variants, manufacturing year, km driven, and budget, among others, and buy their desired car from the CarDekho platform at the click of a button.

Besides, it also offers 'No Questions Asked' seven-day money-back guarantee where customers can test-own the car for seven days, and get 100 per cent refund if not satisfied as well as six months comprehensive warranty and pan-India roadside assistance (RSA) to the customers.

Also, the RC transfer is taken care of by CarDekho and free insurance is also bundled with the car, a first-of-its kind benefits in the used car retailing space, it added.

Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group, said, "Since the pandemic, we have seen a marked shift in customer preference for personal mobility and the demand for quality used cars has grown exponentially. With greater adaptation of technology and most transactions moving online, customers are now looking for ease as well as safety." 

He added that the company has introduced the first-ever pure e-commerce platform for used car retailing in India that gives buyers the same ease of experience which they derive from other regular e-commerce transactions.

"The cars sold through CarDekho go through a 217-point stringent quality check to ensure our cars give the best performance to our customers." 

According to the release, the customers can check a detailed 217 points inspection report of the vehicle with just a click from any location globally.

Additionally, customers can zoom through 360 degree high-definition car images to check the minute details of the car condition and make an informed decision.

Once a car has been selected, the customer can quickly complete the purchase journey online.

Customers can opt for home delivery of a car or choose to pick-up the car from one of the multiple delivery centres of CarDekho.

Further, if the customer is seeking a used car loan, the complete loan journey can be done seamlessly on the CarDekho platform, as per the statement.

