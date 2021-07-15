Gold jumps Rs 177; silver gains Rs 83

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 177 to Rs 47,443 per 10 gram in tandem with gain in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,266 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 83 to Rs 68,277 per kg, from Rs 68,194 per kg in the previous trade.

In the global market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,831 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.30 per ounce.

"Gold prices extended gains hovering above USD 1,830 supported by weaker dollar and fall in US treasury yields," according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.