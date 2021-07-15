STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt invites bids from merchant bankers, legal advisors for LIC IPO

The last date for putting in bids is August 6, as per a notice issued by DIPAM.

Published: 15th July 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Last week, the Union Cabinet approved an Initial Public Offer (IPO) of LIC.

Last week, the Union Cabinet approved an Initial Public Offer (IPO) of LIC. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kickstarting the process for LIC disinvestment, the government has invited bids from merchant bankers and legal advisors for advising it on the proposed mega initial public offer.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) would appoint up to ten merchant bankers and one legal firm for assisting and advising on the stake sale.

The last date for putting in bids is August 6, as per a notice issued by DIPAM.

Last week, the Union Cabinet approved an Initial Public Offer (IPO) of LIC and the modalities such as issue size, pricing and timing would be decided by a panel headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The listing of LIC will be crucial for the government to meet its disinvestment target.

The government aims to mop up Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the current fiscal from minority stake sales and privatisation.

Of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore is to come from selling the government's stakes in public sector banks and financial institutions.

The remaining Rs 75,000 crore would come as CPSE disinvestment receipts.

So far, in the current fiscal, the government has mopped up over Rs 7,500 crore from sale of SUUTI stake in Axis Bank and OFS of NMDC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC IPO LIC initial public offering Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Department of Investment and Public Asset Management LIC IPO legal advisors LIC IPO merchant bankers SBI Deloitte
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp