STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt puts LIC divestment on fast track, seeks legal advisor, book managers

According to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, request for proposal (RFP) is for legal adviser, advertising agency, book running lead managers and registrar for LIC IPO.

Published: 15th July 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Last week, the Union Cabinet approved an Initial Public Offer (IPO) of LIC.

Last week, the Union Cabinet approved an Initial Public Offer (IPO) of LIC. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Thursday invited request for proposal to hire legal adviser, registrar and advertising agency for the divestment of Life Insurance Corporation, as it intends to complete its listing process by March.

According to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), request for proposal (RFP) is for legal adviser, advertising agency, book running lead managers and registrar for LIC IPO.

The bid submission end date is August 5, and the bid opening date is August 6. “Not more than one bid shall be submitted by one bidder or bidders having business relationship,” as per the official circular. 

The government has already brought in the required legislative amendments in the LIC Act for the proposed IPO. The government has already appointed Deloitte and SBI Caps as pre-IPO transaction advisors. This week the Cabinet approved an initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Earlier DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kant Pandey said that the government intends to complete the listing of LIC by March and the size of the LIC IPO will be larger than any previous issue. He added that the merchant bankers for the initial public offering would be appointed soon.

In the current financial year, government aims to mop-up Rs 1.75 lakh crore from minority stake sales and privatisation. Of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore is to come from selling the government’s stakes in public sector banks and financial institutions. The remaining Rs 75,000 crore would come as CPSE disinvestment receipts. So far the government has barely managed to mop-up Rs 3,994 crore from sale of SUUTI stake in Axis Bank and around Rs 3,700 crore has come in from the share sale in NMDC, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC IPO LIC initial public offering Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Department of Investment and Public Asset Management LIC IPO legal advisors LIC IPO merchant bankers SBI Deloitte
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp