STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel Business, Cisco partner for connectivity solutions for enterprises

The partnership will allow enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their wide area network (WAN) infrastructure.The partnership will allow enterprises to design, deploy, configur

Published: 16th July 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and communications gear maker Cisco on Friday announced the launch of connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco's software-defined wide area network technology.

The partnership will allow enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their wide area network (WAN) infrastructure.

"We are happy to deepen our long-standing partnership with Cisco to serve this requirement by bringing together the strengths of both the companies."

"Our partnership is aligned towards a future of agile and digitized businesses, supporting them with the infrastructure required to create the best user experiences," Airtel Business director and CEO Ajay Chitkara said in a statement.

Royal Enfield, Panasonic, and Connaught Plaza Restaurants (McDonald's Licensee,  North and East India) are some of the businesses that have already opted for Airtel-Cisco's software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution.

Cisco India and SAARC president Sameer Garde said that in the emerging low-touch economy, what can be delivered digitally, will be delivered digitally.

"In response, businesses are focusing on catalyzing their network transformation to drive agility, support extensive automation, and improve customer experiences.

Through this partnership with Airtel Business, we bring the most relevant and secure connectivity solutions to large and small enterprises and help them cement their place in the digital future," Garde said.

Airtel Business serves over one million businesses of all sizes with a wider range of connectivity solutions, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Cisco
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp