STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FedEx Express to invest USD 100 million in Delhivery

The completion of this transaction is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approval, a company statement said on Friday.

Published: 16th July 2021 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: FedEx Express, a subsidiary of leading global express transportation company FedEx Corp, will invest USD 100 million in e-commerce logistics platform Delhivery.

FedEx Express India and Delhivery have entered into equity and commercial agreements that will utilize their combined strengths to unlock India's international trade potential.

The completion of this transaction is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approval, a company statement said on Friday.

As part of the collaboration, FedEx will make a USD 100 million equity investment in Delhivery, and the companies will enter into a long-term commercial agreement.

"India is a strategic priority for FedEx. This strategic alliance will support our long-term vision to grow our India business and serve customers seeking to expand in or enter the Indian market, as well as provide opportunities to develop product and technology solutions together with Delhivery for the benefit of our customers," said Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corp.

FedEx Express will focus on international export and import services to and from India, and Delhivery will, in addition to FedEx, sell FedEx Express international products and services in the India market and provide pick-up and delivery services across India.

FedEx will transfer certain assets pertaining to its domestic business in India to Delhivery.

Additionally, Don Colleran, President and CEO of FedEx Express will be nominated to join the Delhivery Board of Directors as a further sign of collaboration between the two companies.

"We are excited to partner with FedEx and look forward to the synergies created between Delhivery's capabilities in India and FedEx's global network.

Our aim is to bring new products and opportunities to Indian and global businesses and consumers through unique access to our networks, and our technology and engineering capabilities," said Sahil Barua, Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Delhivery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
petrol price diesel price fuel price
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp