Hiring activity witnesses uptick in June for most sectors: Report

By PTI

MUMBAI: With gradual easing of lockdowns, the overall hiring activity witnessed positive growth for most sectors in June, according to a report.

Hiring activity improved in June, suggesting a recovery for the non-tech sectors as well, based on newly added job listings during the month, according to a report by job site SCIKEY Market Network.

So far, the IT sector has been boosting at a fast pace, the report stated.

Although, in June, the data revealed that a lot of other sectors have started showing improvement in the hiring activity, the report, based on hiring data posted on the SCIKEY Market Network's job portal, said.

Further, the data revealed that there has been a 21 per cent improvement in hiring in the banking sector in June compared to May.

The key industries like IT and BPO showed 18 per cent growth each, the pharmaceuticals sector showed 16.9 per cent growth, whereas the hiring demand in the healthcare sector improved by 20 per cent, it stated.

This brings a ray of hope for job seekers who are currently in the badly affected sectors to look for jobs in other sectors.

Other sectors like insurance, retail, education and FMCG also showed a progress of 12 per cent, 5 per cent, 12.1 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, it added.

Although, hiring in the telecom sector has declined by 8 per cent in June compared to May this year, it noted.

The data revealed that hiring also grew across the board in terms of job roles like sales, HR and marketing which witnessed an increase of 20 per cent, 19.9 per cent and 12.1 per cent, respectively.

Other job roles like software developers (11.8 per cent), site engineering (11.8 per cent), finance (9.9 per cent) and project manager (4.9 per cent) also indicated positive growth, it said.

Meanwhile, tier I cities like Mumbai (12 per cent), Pune (6 per cent), Delhi (1 per cent), Chennai (12 per cent), Hyderabad (12 per cent) and Kolkata (20 per cent), which underwent various lockdown trials earlier, showed strong double-digit growth in the hiring activity in June compared to the previous month.

However, Bangalore showed a decline of 2 per cent, it revealed.

Tier II cities like Jaipur and Ahmedabad also saw a significant uptick of 30 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, it found.

Hiring trends grew for fresh graduates by 18 per cent and for leadership level 8 per cent, it said.

"Hiring picked up steam last month, providing a mild shot of relief to job seekers. It is good to finally see the job market bounced back from the pandemic induced recession at a worthy pace. It's been a rough patch for most sectors since the lockdown took place. We are hopeful that the recovery will become more robust in the coming months," SCIKEY co-founder Karunjit Kumar Dhir added.

