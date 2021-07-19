STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC Bank shares tumble over 3 per cent after Q1 earnings

Shares of HDFC Bank dipped over 3 per cent on Monday as the company's June quarter earnings failed to enthuse investors.

Published: 19th July 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of HDFC Bank dipped over 3 per cent on Monday as the company's June quarter earnings failed to enthuse investors.

The stock went lower by 3 per cent to Rs 1,475 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dipped 3.17 per cent to Rs 1,474.

HDFC Bank's consolidated net profit for the June quarter increased 14 per cent to Rs 7,922 crore, but the largest private sector lender reported reverses because of the second wave of the pandemic which compressed its growth.

When compared with the preceding March quarter's Rs 8,434 crore, there was a decline in the consolidated profit.

On a standalone basis, the bank reported a post-tax profit of Rs 7,730 crore as against Rs 6,659 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 8,187 crore in the January-March period.

Its core net interest income grew 8.57 per cent to Rs 17,009 crore on advances growth of 14.4 per cent and the net interest margin coming at 4.1 per cent, while the other income grew 54.3 per cent to Rs 4,075 crore.

It can be noted that the year-ago quarter had a deep impact of the national lockdown and the ensuing impact in economic activity, whereas the reporting quarter had an impact due to localised lockdowns.

"These disruptions led to a decrease in retail loan originations, sale of third party products, card spends and efficiency in collection efforts. The lower business volumes, coupled with higher slippages, resulted in lower revenues, as well as an enhanced level of provisioning, the bank said in a statement.

"HDFC Bank reported lower-than-expected Q1 FY22 PAT of Rs 77.3 bn owing to greater-than-anticipated impact of the second COVID wave -- from both lower disbursements and softer collections," according to a note by Edelweiss Research.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC Bank HDFC
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp