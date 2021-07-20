Mahindra & Mahindra recalls 600 vehicles to replace engines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is recalling around 600 vehicles that were made at its Nashik factory for inspection and replacement of their diesel engines suspected of premature wear.

The batch of vehicles manufactured between June 21 and July 2, 2021, were fed with contaminated fuel, the Mumbai-based company stated. However, it did not specify the names of the models that are part of the recall process.

“The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company,” M&M said. In February, the automaker had announced recalling 1,577 units of its newly launched SUV Thar with diesel powertrain to replace faulty camshaft, an engine part.