Tata Motors to raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs

Tata Motors said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis.

Published: 20th July 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis.

A meeting of the duly authorised committee has approved for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) E30-B Series of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based company, however, did not share details as to how it plans to use the capital.

Tata Motors is a USD 35 billion organisation.

It is a leading manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, the auto major has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, ten associate companies, three joint ventures and two joint operations as on March 31, 2020.

