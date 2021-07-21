STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel, Intel announce collaboration for 5G technology in India

'The advent of 5G will further deepen the digital adoption through a range of industrial and customer use cases,' the statement said.

Published: 21st July 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Airtel logos

Representational image. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Intel for 5G network development by leveraging virtual and open radio access network technologies and making indigenous solutions.

Bharti Airtel and other telecom operators are at present conducting 5G trials in select cities across India.

"The collaboration is part of Airtel's 5G roadmap for India as it transforms its networks to allow its customers to reap the full possibilities of the hyperconnected world where Industry 4.0 to cloud gaming and virtual and augmented reality become an everyday experience," Airel said in a statement.

As part of the collaboration, Airtel will deploy Intel's latest 3rd gen Xeon Scalable processors and other components across its network to build a foundation for rolling out wide-scale 5G, mobile edge computing and network slicing.

"Airtel is delighted to have Intel as a part of its rapidly expanding partner ecosystem for 5G. Intel's cutting-edge technologies and experience will contribute immensely to Airtel's mission of serving India with world-class 5G services. We also look forward to working with Intel and home-grown companies to unlock India's potential as a global 5G hub," Bharti Airtel chief technology officer Randeep Sekhon said.

As members of the O-RAN Alliance, Airtel and Intel will work closely for developing a range of Make in India 5G solutions and enabling world-class telecom infrastructure in India through local partners, the statement said.

Open radio access network (O-RAN) platforms will leverage Intel's reference architecture with both software and hardware components for telecom networks and enable software-based radio base stations that can run on general-purpose servers located connected to the network.

"Airtel is delivering their next-generation enhanced network with a breadth of Intel technology, including Intel Xeon scalable processors and FlexRAN software to optimise RAN workloads with embedded intelligence, to scale their infrastructure and deliver on the promise of a connected India," Intel corporate vice president, Network Platforms Group Dan Rodriguez said.

Intel has also partnered with Airtel's competitor Reliance Jio to work on 5G technology. According to an IAMAI-Kantar Cube report, India has the world's second-largest internet population at over 620 million, and the country's active internet user base is expected to grow to 900 million by 2025.

"The advent of 5G will further deepen the digital adoption through a range of industrial and customer use cases," the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airtel 5G
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp