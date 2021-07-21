STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bajaj Finance bad loan doubles to Rs 4,737 crore

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 574.30 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bajaj Finance saw a significant deterioration in asset quality as gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA stood at 2.96% and 1.46% respectively as of June 30, 2021, as against 1.79% and 0.74% q-on-q. In absolute terms, gross bad loans rose by Rs 2,006 crore to Rs 4,737 crore.

The auto finance business was worst affected. Its gross NPA grew by Rs 1,199 crore to Rs 2,426 crore. Bad loans across other businesses increased by Rs 807 crore to Rs 2,311 crore as of June 2021. “It was a muted quarter impacted by a severe second wave of the pandemic.

Both businesses and debt management efficiencies were affected due to strict lockdowns across most parts of India. Business transformation remains on track for phase-1 to go live in October 2021,” the company said in an investor presentation. In absence of a severe third wave, Bajaj Finance aims to bring down its gross NPA to 1.7-1.8% and net NPA to 0.7-0.8% by March 2022.

Asian Paints profit jumps two-fold to Rs 574.30 crore 

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 574.30 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a profit of Rs 219.61 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations during April-June 2021 jumped 91.1% to Rs 5,585.36 crore as against Rs 2,922.66 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Asian Paints said. Asian Paints MD and CEO Amit Syngle said, “The domestic decorative business more than doubled its volume and delivered stellar revenues over the lower base of last year which had suffered from the first nationwide lockdown.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajaj Finance
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp