Government seeks Parliament nod for Rs 1.87 lakh-crore additional spending

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday sought approval for additional gross expenditure of Rs 1.87 lakh crore, as per the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Out of this, Rs 23,675 crore is the extranet cash outlay, while the remaining amount of Rs 1.64 lakh crore is matched by savings of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts and recovery aggregates. This includes extra spending of Rs 17,000 crore for the health ministry, in the current financial year to meet the health preparedness, healthcare research to handle the Covid-19 situation.

A substantial chunk of the total gross spending is towards transfer to states for the shortfall in goods and services tax compensation cess. Rs 1.59 lakh crore would be transferred to states as back-to-back loan in lieu of the GST compensation shortfall.

However, the centre claimed this will not entail any cash outgo.“As the back-to-back loans are to be met from equivalent capital receipts, the expenditure will not entail any additional cash outgo,” the supplementary demands for grants said.

Also, the finance ministry sought approval for Rs 2,050 crore for the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which includes Rs 1,872 crore towards loans and advances to Air India. The cash outgo also includes Rs 1,100 crore for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution towards providing assistance to sugar mills for 2019-20 sugar season.

Besides, nod for spending an additional Rs 1,222 crore under the head Department of Pharmaceuticals has been sought towards waiver of the government loan of Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and to clear pending employee dues of Hindustan Antibiotics and Rajasthan Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.

The additional spending is over and above the total expenditure of Rs 34.83 lakh crore earmarked for this fiscal year in the Budget. Interestingly, the supplement demand did not include additional fertiliser subsidy of Rs 14,775 crore, free foodgrain scheme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, of Rs 94,000 crore, and the extra Rs 15,000 crore for centralised vaccine procurement.

