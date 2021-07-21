STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government seeks Parliament nod for Rs 1.87 lakh-crore additional spending

A substantial chunk of the total gross spending is towards transfer to states for the shortfall in goods and services tax compensation cess.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Tuesday sought approval for additional gross expenditure of Rs 1.87 lakh crore, as per the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Out of this, Rs 23,675 crore is the extranet cash outlay, while the remaining amount of Rs 1.64 lakh crore is matched by savings of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts and recovery aggregates. This includes extra spending of Rs 17,000 crore for the health ministry, in the current financial year to meet the health preparedness, healthcare research to handle the Covid-19 situation.

A substantial chunk of the total gross spending is towards transfer to states for the shortfall in goods and services tax compensation cess. Rs 1.59 lakh crore would be transferred to states as back-to-back loan in lieu of the GST compensation shortfall. 

However, the centre claimed this will not entail any cash outgo.“As the back-to-back loans are to be met from equivalent capital receipts, the expenditure will not entail any additional cash outgo,” the supplementary demands for grants said.

Also, the finance ministry sought approval for Rs 2,050 crore for the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which includes Rs 1,872 crore towards loans and advances to Air India. The cash outgo also includes Rs 1,100 crore for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution towards providing assistance to sugar mills for 2019-20 sugar season.

Besides, nod for spending an additional Rs 1,222 crore under the head Department of Pharmaceuticals has been sought towards waiver of the government loan of Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and to clear pending employee dues of Hindustan Antibiotics and Rajasthan Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.

The additional spending is over and above the total expenditure of Rs 34.83 lakh crore earmarked for this fiscal year in the Budget. Interestingly, the supplement demand did not include additional fertiliser subsidy of Rs 14,775 crore, free foodgrain scheme under Pradhan  Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, of Rs 94,000 crore, and the extra Rs 15,000 crore for centralised vaccine procurement.

Stretching the limit

Rs 1.87 lakh cr Total additional spending

Rs 1.64 lakh cr To be matched by savings or enhanced receipts and recovery by various depts 

Rs 23,675 cr Extra net cash outlay, including expenditure on healthcare

Rs 17,000 cr Sought for spending on healthcare

Rs 2,050 cr Sought for the Ministry of Civil Aviation

Rs 1,872 cr To be spent towards loans to Air India

Rs 1,100 cr Additional cash outlay is for the food ministry

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Lok Sabha
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp