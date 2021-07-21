Only 47 per cent of total routes under UDAN scheme operational, says ICRA report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Only 47% of the awarded routes have been operationalised under the government’s ambitious regional air connectivity scheme, also known as the UDAN scheme, said rating agency ICRA on Tuesday. It added that the second Covid-19 wave will impact the scheme further.

This observation by ICRA comes days after the newly appointed civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced that Madhya Pradesh will get 8 new flights connecting small towns in the state to metro cities.

According to ICRA, the number of new RCS routes which started operations increased at a healthy pace and stood at 102 and 120 routes in FY19 and FY20, respectively, but have declined to 77 in FY21 due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Only 39% of unserved and underserved airports have been operationalised, it said.

“The slow progress of UDAN implementation is attributable to delayed upgradation of infrastructure and readiness of airports, due to lack of adequate right of way (including insufficient runway lengths) at some of the RCS airports and delays in securing necessary regulatory approvals,” said Shubham Jain, SVP & group head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA.

He added that low demand on few routes awarded, adverse and unpredictable weather conditions leads to inconsistent operations and have also resulted in closure of operations by some airlines in a few cases.

A senior industy executive said with airlines and airports staring at big losses this fiscal after a dreadful FY21, there is limited incentive for them to start new routes under RCS as demand remains way lower than pre-Covid times.

“While SpiceJet, the biggest player in the RCS scheme, incurred nearly Rs 1,000-crore loss last fiscal, regional carriers such as TruJet and Zoom Air are struggling to remain operational. Most carriers have put their focus on routes that have high passenger load and makes money,” he said.

Indian airlines had seen net loss of Rs 21,000 crore in FY21 and net loss of Rs 12,700 crore is estimated for FY22, with the industry debt level increasing to around Rs 50,000 crore in FY22, ICRA had previously said.

