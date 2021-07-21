Stock markets tumble; experts see no major uptick in coming sessions

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Joining the global sell-off due to rising Covid-19 cases in countries such as the USA, the UK, Japan and Korea, India’s equity market ended lower for the third session on July 20.

After falling 1.1% on Monday, the BSE Sensex closed 355 points lower at 52,198, while the Nifty50 closed 120 points lower at 15,632. Experts feel bulls will have a tough time making a comeback in the coming sessions as bearish sentiment is likely to dominate the market.

“Markets globally are facing concerns of inflation, slowing growth due to Covid-2 and Covid-3 waves, and rising interest rates...Patchy monsoon rain in India and subdued Q1FY22 corporate results have raised fresh concerns on the economic growth and market valuation.

Overall, the valuations in the market remain high and there is little more upside possible as far as the benchmark indices are concerned,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. He added a portfolio review and taking profits from a part of the portfolio is advised.