YouTube adds 'Super Thanks' to help creators earn more

By PTI

NEW DELHI: YouTube on Wednesday said it has added a new 'Super Thanks' that will offer a new monetisation mechanism for creators on the platform.

Fans watching YouTube videos can now purchase 'Super Thanks' to express their gratitude and show support, a statement said.

"They will see an animated GIF and, as an added bonus, get a distinct, colourful comment to highlight their purchase, which creators can respond to. Super Thanks is currently available at four price points between USD 2 and USD 50 (or local currency equivalent)," it added.

The feature was in beta testing and will now be available to thousands of monetising creators. "The feature is available to creators and viewers in 68 countries on desktop and mobile devices (Android and iOS). Creators can check if they have early access by following the instructions here. If they don't yet have access, fear not -- we will be expanding availability to all eligible creators in the YouTube Partner Program later this year," the statement said.

YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said for creators, building a business isn't a one-size-fit-all approach.

"At YouTube, we're always looking for fresh ways creators can diversify their revenue streams. That's why I'm excited to unveil our fourth Paid Digital Good" Super Thanks.

This new feature gives creators yet another way to earn money while also allowing them to strengthen relationships with viewers," he added.

YouTube also offers Super Chat (launched in 2017) and Super Stickers (2019) features. Super Chat is a highlighted message in the chat stream that stands out from the crowd to get more attention from the creator.

Super Chats remain pinned to the top of chat for up to 5 hours, giving more airtime to such messages. Similarly, Super Stickers allow viewers to buy stickers to connect with creators during live streams and premieres.