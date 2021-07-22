STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bajaj Auto reports Q1 net profit at Rs 1,170 crore

The total revenue from operations during the first quarter rose to Rs 7,386 crore as compared to Rs 3,079 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Published: 22nd July 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Auto is anticipating a great response from customers in Nagpur.

Bajaj Auto. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,170 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as robust exports helped tide over the drop in domestic demand due to the second wave of the COVID-19.

The Pune-based company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 395.51 crore in April-June 2020-21, which saw massive disruptions in the market due to COVID-led lockdowns and restrictions.

The total revenue from operations during the first quarter rose to Rs 7,386 crore as compared to Rs 3,079 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

"First quarter of FY22 has been a challenging quarter; the recovery over the past three quarters got undone with the second wave of COVID-19, which again led to restrictions and full or partial lockdowns.

This resulted in weaker domestic demand, which was partially offset with strong exports across all major geographies," Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

While the pandemic has impacted the first quarter of FY21 and FY22, the severity of impact was very different and hence, the performance of the two quarters are not strictly comparable, it added.

The company sold a total of 10,06,014 units in the first quarter against 4,43,103 units in the same period of 2020-21.

In the domestic market, the company sold 3,57,137 units in the June quarter compared to 1,91,263 units in the same period of FY21.

Overseas shipments, on the other hand, stood at 6,48,877 units in the first quarter against 2,51,840 units in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

Bajaj noted that as of June 30, 2021, its surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at 19,097 crore over Rs 17,689 crore of March 31, 2021. The company said its board has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary.

"The unit will leverage the growth opportunities in the evolving mobility space and will help the company venture into the manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles in the two-wheeler, three-wheeler and light four-wheeler categories," it added. Shares of the company were trading 1.95 per cent up at Rs 3,980.20 apiece on the BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajaj Auto
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp