STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 net up 106% at Rs 208 crore

The bank's managing director and CEO A S Rajeev told reporters that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank had shown good performance in all the key financial parameters.

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bank of Maharashtra

A Bank of Maharashtra branch in Mumbai (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: State-run Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday reported a 106 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 208 crore in the quarter ended June 2021, helped by improvement in asset quality and on higher net interest income.

The lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 101 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank's managing director and CEO A S Rajeev told reporters that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank had shown good performance in all the key financial parameters.

He expects the bank to exhibit strong performance in future also.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 29 per cent to Rs 1,406 crore from Rs 1,088 crore last year.

Its net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.05 per cent as against 2.43 per cent.

Rajeev said the bank will continue to keep NIM above three per cent in the current financial year.

The bank saw improvement in asset quality with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 6.35 per cent in the reporting quarter from 10.93 per cent.

Net NPA also reduced to 2.22 per cent from 4.10 per cent in June 2020 quarter.

The lender expects GNPA to be below 6 per cent and NNPA below 2 per cent in FY22, Rajeev said.

Fresh slippages of the bank were to the tune of Rs 840 crore.

Recovery and upgradation during the quarter stood at Rs 649 crore as against Rs 156 crore.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 90.70 per cent as against 85.62 per cent.

During the quarter, the bank made Covid-19 provision of Rs 285 crore.

Bank holds cumulative Covid-19 provision including interest of Rs 973 crore.

Under the RBI's Resolution Framework 2.0, the bank restructured Rs 1,487 crore of loans as of June 30, 2021.

Rajeev expects another Rs 500-600 crore of restructuring request to come in the current quarter.

Gross advances grew by 14 per cent to Rs 1,10,592 crore and total deposits rose by 14 per cent to Rs 1,74,378 crore in the April-June quarter.

RAM (Retail, Agriculture and MSME) business grew by 16 per cent on y-o-y basis.

Retail advances grew by 19 per cent to Rs 28,871 crore and MSME advances were up by 18 per cent to Rs 21,707 crore.

The bank expects a credit growth of 14-15 per cent in FY22.

On the recent stay by NCLAT on sale of Videocon group companies to Vedanta's Twin Star Technologies on an appeal by Bank of Maharashtra, Rajeev said, "We have gone to NCLAT basically because of the low resolution (value) and have taken it up with the court. Based on the court's prudence, we will go ahead with that."

He, however, declined to give any further comments on the case as it was sub-judice.

The bank's scrip closed at Rs 23.10 apiece, down 2.33 per cent on BSE on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of Maharashtra
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp