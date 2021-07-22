STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold tumbles Rs 264; silver gains marginally

In contrast, silver gained marginally by Rs 4 to Rs 65,484 per kilogram from Rs 65,480 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Published: 22nd July 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Thursday dipped Rs 264 to Rs 46,452 per 10 gram with decline in global precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade on Tuesday the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,716 per 10 gram.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 18 paise to 74.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,797 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.17 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded down to the lowest levels in two weeks witnessing selling with rise in US bond yields and dollar index," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

