Respite for India as Delta variant hits oil

Crude prices dived up to $8 per barrel over the past week due to concerns that demand recovery is likely to stay slow 

Published: 22nd July 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The rapid rise in global infections caused by the Delta variant of the Covid-19 has likely offered Indian fuel consumers a small reprieve, since crude oil prices have dived as much as $8 per barrel over the past week. Brent crude was trading at as low as $68.6 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to $76.5 on July 13.

In India on Wednesday, auto fuels were being sold at Rs 101.84 per litre of petrol and Rs 89.87 for diesel in Delhi. In Chennai, they were being sold at Rs 102.49 and Rs 94.39 respectively. According to industry sources, if crude prices remain at sub-$70 rates for a while, it is likely that oil marketing companies will reduce retail prices moderately. 

However, while the surge in such infections globally is giving rise to concerns that oil demand may recover slower than expected, analysts at Goldman Sachs note that other factors such as the slower increase in supplies by the OPEC+ oil cartel and lower US shale oil output will offset this impact. 

The result-- while oil prices are now expected to remain lower than earlier predicted in the near-term, Brent crude is still expected to cross $80 per barrel by the end of this year.  

In a research note, the surge in Delta cases has forced Goldman Sachs to revise its average oil price forecast for the July-September 2021 quarter down to $75 per barrel from the earlier $80 per barrel. But, it has also predicted that the October-December 2021 quarter will see average prices cross $80, compared to its earlier forecast of $75 for the period. 

The note, written by analysts including Senior Commodity Strategist Damien Courvalin, says that the impact from surging Delta cases will be around 1 million barrels per day, but “for only a couple (of) months... and even less if vaccines prove effective at lowering hospitalisations in DMs (developing markets), the origin of most summer demand improvements”. It added that this will be “more than offset by OPEC+’s slower production ramp-up”. 

The past weekend saw the oil cartel, which was riven by a rift between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), finally agree to a deal to further ease production cuts. Beginning August, its members will increase crude production by 400,000 barrels a day on a monthly basis. However, even post this increase, the International Energy Agency estimates a 1.5 million barrel per day oil supply shortfall during the second half of 2021.

Brent expected to cross $80/b by year-end

