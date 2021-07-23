STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AGR case: Telcos' plea rejection does not bode well for sector recovery, says ICRA

The telecom companies had submitted before the apex court that arithmetical errors in the calculation be rectified and had flagged the issue of duplication of entries.

Published: 23rd July 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The rejection of telcos' pleas seeking re-calculation of AGR related dues does not bode well for a recovery in the sector and is likely to protract the same given the backdrop of high debt levels and low tariffs, Icra said on Friday.

The Supreme Court has dismissed the applications filed by telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, seeking rectification of the alleged errors in the calculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues payable by them.

Icra said to meet high commitment towards debt repayments and the DoT payment obligations, the industry participants will need to explore avenues of fundraising or asset monetisation, besides concentrating on improving the ARPU levels, substantially.

Noting that Supreme Court has dismissed the applications of telcos for recomputation of AGR dues, Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President and Group Head of Icra Limited said, "This will not bode well for the recovery in the sector and is likely to protract the same, given the elevated debt levels and very low tariffs".

The industry is staring at high commitments towards debt repayments and the DoT (Department of Telecom) payments in the coming few quarters, with the next major payments due in March-April 2022.

"In order to meet these, the industry participants will have to look for avenues of fundraising and/or asset monetisation, in addition, to focus on substantially improving the ARPU levels," Majumdar said.

The telecom companies had submitted before the apex court that arithmetical errors in the calculation be rectified and had flagged the issue of duplication of entries.

All the miscellaneous applications are dismissed, a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said on Friday while pronouncing the order.

Market watchers said the rejection of the appeal is a major setback, especially for cash-strapped Vodafone Idea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AGR Telecom
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp