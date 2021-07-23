STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Air India divestment: Union government likely to receive financial bids by September 15

The government has been trying to sell Air India since last three years but failed to get any success yet.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The central government is likely to receive financial bids for the national carrier Air India (AIL) by September 15, 2021 from qualified interested bidders (QIBs) as it aims to close the deal this financial year.  

“(The) Request for proposal (RFP) along with draft share purchase agreement (SPA) has been shared with QIBs (qualified interested bidders) by the transaction advisor on March 30, 2021 for submission of financial bids. The financial bids are likely to be received by September 15, 2021,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh informed Lok Sabha.

While the government did not revealed the names of the QIBs as yet, it reiterated that it received “multiple” expressions of interest for Air India’s privatisation. According to Industry rumors, Tata Group is very interested in acquiring the carrier it had once started and bring its aviation business under one vertical. The group, which owns stake in Vistara and AirAsia India, hasn’t formally confirmed bidding for Air India.

The government has been trying to sell Air India since last three years but failed to get any success yet. Its first attempt to privatise the carrier in 2018 was a flop show after it failed to secure a single bid. The government then in January, 2020 restarted the divestment process and invited bids for selling 100% of its equity in the airline, including Air India’s 100% share holding in Air India Express Ltd and 50% in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd. But the process has faced multiple extensions, mainly due to Covid-19.

In October 2020, the government tweaked a key bidding criteria allowing private players to quote an enterprise value (EV) for the airline instead of an equity value. However, high debt and accumulating losses of AI remains a key concern.

No name of bidders

Tata Group is said to be keen on acquiring the carrier it had once started. The group, which owns stake in Vistara and AirAsia India, hasn’t formally confirmed bidding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp