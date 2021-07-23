Air India divestment: Union government likely to receive financial bids by September 15

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government is likely to receive financial bids for the national carrier Air India (AIL) by September 15, 2021 from qualified interested bidders (QIBs) as it aims to close the deal this financial year.

“(The) Request for proposal (RFP) along with draft share purchase agreement (SPA) has been shared with QIBs (qualified interested bidders) by the transaction advisor on March 30, 2021 for submission of financial bids. The financial bids are likely to be received by September 15, 2021,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh informed Lok Sabha.

While the government did not revealed the names of the QIBs as yet, it reiterated that it received “multiple” expressions of interest for Air India’s privatisation. According to Industry rumors, Tata Group is very interested in acquiring the carrier it had once started and bring its aviation business under one vertical. The group, which owns stake in Vistara and AirAsia India, hasn’t formally confirmed bidding for Air India.

The government has been trying to sell Air India since last three years but failed to get any success yet. Its first attempt to privatise the carrier in 2018 was a flop show after it failed to secure a single bid. The government then in January, 2020 restarted the divestment process and invited bids for selling 100% of its equity in the airline, including Air India’s 100% share holding in Air India Express Ltd and 50% in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd. But the process has faced multiple extensions, mainly due to Covid-19.

In October 2020, the government tweaked a key bidding criteria allowing private players to quote an enterprise value (EV) for the airline instead of an equity value. However, high debt and accumulating losses of AI remains a key concern.

