Britannia to invest Rs 94 crore to increase production capacity at Odisha plant

The plant, which will manufacture Britannia's flagship brands comprising Marie Gold, Vita Marie Gold, Tiger Glucose & Good Day, will generate additional employment to 450 people after the investment.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:38 PM

Britannia products. (Photo | Britannia website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home-grown food company Britannia Industries on Friday, July 23, 2021, said it will invest Rs 94 crore to increase production capacity at its Odisha plant.

The company will add two new manufacturing lines that will increase its production capacity by nearly 85 per cent to 65,000 metric tonnes per annum from the current 35,000 metric tonnes per annum, said Britannia Industries in a statement.

The plant, which will manufacture Britannia's flagship brands comprising Marie Gold, Vita Marie Gold, Tiger Glucose & Good Day, will also generate additional employment to 450 people after the investment, the Wadia group company added.

"The new capacities in Odisha will be operational by October 2022," said Britannia Industries.

The new manufacturing lines will feature fully automated processing and packing lines, as well as the latest warehousing infrastructure to optimise supply chain and quality management.

Comments

