Hyundai comes up with relief task force to support customers in rain-hit Mumbai

Hyundai is also offering 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims and one-year complimentary road-side assistance (RSA) for vehicles affected.

Published: 23rd July 2021 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Hyundai Motors

Hyundai Motors (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it has formed a relief task force to support customer vehicles affected by heavy rainfall and water-logging in Mumbai.

The company stands in solidarity with the customers of Mumbai as they return towards normalcy by extending emergency roadside service to support the customers for hassle-free and peace of mind experience, the automaker said in a statement.

Additionally, Hyundai is also offering 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims and one-year complimentary road-side assistance (RSA) for vehicles affected by this unfortunate event of heavy rainfall and water-logging, it added.

"The safety and well-being of customers is our utmost priority. Recently, Mumbai has witnessed an unfortunate event of heavy rainfall and water-logging. To combat this situation, we have ramped-up our service support by forming a special task force to assist Hyundai customers in Mumbai to ensure their seamless mobility and peace of mind," Hyundai Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg noted.

Hyundai sells 11 models in the country including the Venue, Creta, Verna and Alcazar.

