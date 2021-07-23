STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No milk supply to Mumbai on July 24 due to flooding: Gokul

The flooding in parts of Maharashtra has reportedly affected the collection of milk, with its transportation coming to a halt due to the closure of state and national highways.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Milk Cans

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh (KZSDUS), which owns the milk brand Gokul, on Friday, July 23, 2021, said there will be no supply of its pouch milk to Mumbai on Saturday due to flooding in Kolhapur, Sangli and other districts of Maharashtra.

The flooding in parts of the state has not only affected the collection of the milk, but even its transportation has come to the halt due to closure of state and national highways, Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh said in a statement.

KZSDUS Chairman Vishawas Patil said, "The milk collection has largely affected on Thursday and Friday due to downpour in western Maharashtra and Konkan. Against the daily collection of 13 lakh litres, we could collect about 2.5 lakh litres on Friday." 

He added that it had dropped by 76,000 on Thursday.

"Many highways heading to Mumbai are shut as the heavy rainfall continued on Friday as well. As a result of this, we will not be able to supply milk pouches to our Mumbai consumers on Saturday." 

Patil said the supply of the milk to the Mumbai market will resume as soon as possible.

Heavy rainfall has lashed parts of western Maharashtra and Konkan over the past two days.

National and state highways like Pune-Bengluru, Goa-Mumbai and Kolhapur- Ratnagiri are shut for the past two days, as many roads and villages have submerged in floodwaters.

Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Bombay milk supply Mumbai milk supply Konkan Maharashtra milk Gokul milk KZSDUS Chairman Vishawas Patil
