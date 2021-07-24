STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICICI Bank Q1 net zooms 52 per cent to Rs 4,747.42 crore

The total income for the bank, however, came at Rs 24,379 crore, lower when compared with the Rs 26,067 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 24th July 2021 04:57 PM

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 52 per cent jump in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 4,747.42 crore.

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender by assets reported a net profit of Rs 4,616.02 crore for the reporting quarter, up by 77 per cent when compared with the national lockdown-hit April-June period of FY'21.

Its overall provisions came at Rs 2,852 crore, nearly a third of the Rs 7,594 crore set aside for the year-ago period, the bank said in an exchange filing.

