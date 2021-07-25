STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC's Aditya Puri top earner among bankers in FY21; ICICI Managing Director forgoes pay in COVID year

Data available for 'crorepati' bankers, or those earning above Rs 8.5 lakh a month, revealed that HDFC Bank had 200 executives in this exclusive club.

Published: 25th July 2021 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri

HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri (File photo |PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri emerged as the highest-grossing banker among the top three private sector lenders in his retirement year with total emoluments of Rs 13.82 crore.

His successor Sashidhar Jagdishan, who took over as the chief executive and managing director of the largest private sector lender on October 27, 2020, grossed a salary of Rs 4.77 crore for the fiscal year, which included payments as a group head till his elevation.

Puri's overall payments included Rs 3.5 crore as post-retirement benefits.

Its immediate rival ICICI Bank's MD and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi "voluntarily relinquished" his fixed compensation of basic and supplementary allowances for FY21, which had seen wide-scale impact of the COVID pandemic, as per the second-largest lender's annual report.

Bakhshi, however, did receive allowances and perquisites amounting to Rs 38.38 lakh, the document said, adding he also got Rs 63.60 lakh as performance bonus from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company as deferred variable pay for FY17 and FY18.

Amitabh Chaudhry, who has been leading the third largest private sector lender Axis Bank, got paid Rs 6.52 crore, the bank's annual report said, adding that the top management was not given any salary increment in FY21.

In the case of ICICI Bank, material risk takers including executive directors, chief financial officer and company secretary voluntarily opted for a 10 per cent salary reduction from May 1 in their payments, possibly because of the impact of COVID.

Its executive director in-charge of wholesale banking Vishakha Mulye grossed Rs 5.64 crore, as per the annual report.

When compared with the bank's median salary, the allowances drawn by Jagdishan were the highest at 139 times the median salary of a bank employee, while Chaudhry earned 104 times the median and ICICI Bank executive directors drew 96 times the median salary.

Data available for 'crorepati' bankers, or those earning above Rs 8.5 lakh a month, revealed that HDFC Bank had 200 executives in this exclusive club, including key management personnel, serving officials and those who left the lender midway through the fiscal year.

In comparison, Axis Bank had 69 bankers in the category who served throughout the year, while 17 employees who would otherwise have been in the club left it midway through the year, as per the annual report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya Puri HDFC Bank COVID 19
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp