STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Second wave may lead to some reassessment of economic growth estimates: Aditya Birla Group Chairman

Moreover, a pick-up in vaccination would support faster normalisation of mobility levels and of related economic activities, Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

Published: 26th July 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The deadly second wave of Covid-19 may lead to some reassessment of India's economic growth rate in the current fiscal but the long-term prospects for the country continue to remain robust, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has said.

The silver lining, however, was the lesser severity of disruptions to production and supply chains during the second wave of the pandemic than during the first wave, said Birla in the latet annual report of group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Moreover, a pick-up in vaccination would support faster normalisation of mobility levels and of related economic activities, the veteran industrialist added.

While the government is thus far stuck to its estimate of around 11 per cent GDP growth in the fiscal through March, rating agencies such as Moody's as well as Asian Development Bank (ADB) have already cut growth estimates.

"Continued accommodative monetary policy of the RBI and the expected increase in capex from the government are factors that will support growth recovery," said Birla while addressing the shareholders of UltraTech.

In addition, global growth prospects provide an opportunity for exports as an additional strong driver of growth, he added.

"The longer-term prospects for the Indian economy continue to be robust," he said.

"various initiatives, including privatisation of public sector enterprises, monetisation of assets, implementation of National Infrastructure Pipeline, targeted investment incentives through the Production-Linked Incentives Scheme and the new Labour Code are likely to spur a virtuous cycle of investments and growth in the medium term," he added.

According to Birla, the Indian economy was "firmly on the path of recovery" in the second half of FY21, and then was hit by a rather unexpectedly virulent second wave of COVID-19.

"That caused a severe strain on healthcare facilities in many parts of the country, leading to localised lockdowns and a fall in mobility to levels seen a year ago," he said adding "this may lead to some reassessment of growth estimates for FY22".

While talking about the global situation, the Aditya Birla Group chairman said in response to the pandemic, central banks resorted to strongly supportive monetary policies in most developed economies, causing interest rates to go down to record lows.

"At the same time, another consequence of this policy has been a surfeit of liquidity.

That has led to a strong rally in prices of many industrial commodities, which has also been supported by the evolving economic recovery, stimulus-related demand expectations and certain supply-side disruptions," he said.

This has caused inflationary pressures on the cost dynamics of several manufacturing industries, Birla added.

"The latest IMF forecast suggests a strong 6 per cent growth in global GDP in 2021.

But the occurrence of second and third wave of COVID in different parts of the world and reports of virus mutations have created downside risks to the outlook of a strong growth rebound," he said.

Recovery remains "uneven and uncertain", with the extent of fiscal support and level of vaccination being key differentiators of the short-term economic outlook across countries.

Aditya Birla Group, the multi-comglomerate which operates in sectors such as  metals, pulp and fibre, chemicals, textiles, carbon black, telecom and cement, get over 50 per cent of its revenues from its overseas operations spanning 36 countries Talking about the pandemic's impact on his group companies, Birla said, "Like for many other organisations, the COVID crisis brought out challenges of many forms" as economic impact and business disruptions apart from health emergencies faced by its employees and its value chain partners.

"Notwithstanding these challenges, our employees have displayed the highest possible resilience in coping with personal concerns and yet staying focused on the customers and the business.

Our business results convey only a small part of the story of our employee courage, compassion, community spirit and cultural strength," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID second wave Indian economy economic growth COVID-19 Coronavirus Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp