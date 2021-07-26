STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex slips over 192 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 15,850

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding more than 1 per cent, followed by Maruti, SBI, HDFC and ICICI Bank.

Published: 26th July 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 192 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

After slipping over 192.17 points lower, the 30-share BSE index pared some of its losses to trade 54.98 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,920.82 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 11.55 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,844.50.

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding more than 1 per cent, followed by Maruti, SBI, HDFC and ICICI Bank.

Reliance was trading 0.41 per cent lower.

On the other hand, ITC, Titan, Infosys, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 138.59 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 52,975.80, and Nifty advanced 32 points or 0.20 per cent to finish at 15,856.0.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 163.31 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong were in the red, while Tokyo was trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.51 per cent to USD 73.72 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp