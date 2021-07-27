After Airtel, Vodafone Idea tweaks tariffs for enterprise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vodafone Idea on Monday followed rival Bharti Airtel in tweaking its mobile service postpaid plans for its enterprise customers. The new Business Plus postpaid plan begins with tariffs for corporate users starting from Rs 299 per month to Rs 499 per month.



​It has, however, kept its earlier Rs 799 plan and introduced a new Rs 349 plan.

Its rival Airtel last week had discontinued postpaid plans in the Rs 199 and Rs 249 range for enterprise customers and increased tariffs for the segment.



Vodafone Idea’s new plans come with bundled services such as mobile security, location tracking solutions, subscription to Vi Movies & TV and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year, as well as Vi Caller Tunes subscription, and Vi Business-Mobility platform and Vi App for easy manageability of account and plan.



But the company has also reduced data benefits, preserving the industry trend of raising tariffs.

Analysts have been observing that the telecom sector requires tariff hikes to better its financial health for a

while now.