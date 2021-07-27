Centre detects Rs 20,078 crore unaccounted money in Panama Papers leak case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has detected undisclosed income of approximately Rs 20,078 crore in the Panama Papers leak case, Rs 11,010 crore in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) cases, and Rs 246 crore in Paradise Papers leak cases, it informed Parliament on Monday.

In a reply to Lok Sabha, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, said that the government has raised tax demand of Rs 8,216 crore as on May 31, 2021 in 166 cases under the Black Money Act, 2015.

He further informed the lower house of the Parliament that more than 107 prosecution complaints have been filed under the Black Money Act so far.

Giving details of the steps taken by the government to bring back black money from outside the country, the minister said that the government had enacted in 2015 the Black Money Act, which specifically deals with the issue of black money stashed abroad. He also informed that the government has been engaging with the foreign governments to facilitate and enhance the exchange of information, has entered into information sharing agreement with the USA under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act and set up the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Black Money under chairmanship and vice-chairmanship of two former judges of the Supreme Court.

The minister said that so far, over 260 conviction orders have been passed since 2016-17 against individuals found indulging in tax evasion. He also said that there is no official estimate of the black money stashed in the Swiss Bank for the past 10 years.