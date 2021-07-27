STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DLF's Q1 sales bookings jump nearly 7-fold to Rs 1,014 crore despite second wave of Covid

In its investors presentation, DLF said it sustained sales momentum during the June quarter despite the resurgence of COVID infections.

Published: 27th July 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalization.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalization. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Realty major DLF Ltd's sales bookings jumped nearly 7-fold year-on-year to Rs 1,014 crore during the April-June quarter of this fiscal, on strong demand for its independent floors and luxury homes in Gurugram.

The company's sales booking stood at Rs 152 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year because of the nationwide lockdown to control the COVID pandemic.

In its investors presentation, DLF said it sustained sales momentum during the June quarter despite the resurgence of COVID infections.

Out of the total sales bookings in Q1 of FY22, DLF said the launches of new projects contributed Rs 542 crore.

"Encouraging response for independent floors across DLF City/New Gurgaon vindicates product demand & acceptability," the presentation said.

DLF's CEO Ashok Tyagi had given a sales bookings guidance of Rs 1,000 crore per quarter and over Rs 4,000 crore in the entire 2021-22 fiscal year.

On borrowings, DLF said its net debt reduced by Rs 141 crore during the June quarter and came down to Rs 4,745 crore at the end of the first quarter.

"Completed Inventory and project receivables sufficient to discharge construction payables and debt," DLF said.

The company said launches of new projects would generate healthy cash flows.

"Surplus Cash generation in the medium-term after meeting near-term construction outflows".

On Monday, DLF reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 337.17 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 71.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income nearly doubled to Rs 1,242.27 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year, from Rs 646.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"We are witnessing encouraging demand in the residential business. Since the pandemic, the inherent demand for homes has gone up, it has reaffirmed that home is the safest place and is an important asset class for most families," DLF had said in a statement on Monday.

The company expected this growth cycle to continue in the long run.

With this strong outlook and all fundamental drivers supporting the residential segment, the company said it would continue to focus on bringing new product offerings across segments and geographies.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalization.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DLF Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp