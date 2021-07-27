One-stop portal to streamline drive for asset monetisation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The centre has prepared a common portal for asset monetisation drive, which will provide one stop solution to investors and will give common platform to all ministries.

Niti Aayog has already finalised the national monetisation pipeline (NMP) on the lines of National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) which seeks to invite private sector participation in the infrastructure sector.

The monetisation pipeline has been created for a four-year period from financial year 2021-22 to 2024-25, in line with Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in this year’s Budget in February.

In March, central ministries were given a target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore for monetising their assets over three years and Niti Aayog was tasked to prepare a list of all the possible assets, which can be monetised.

Last month Sitharaman announced formulation of new streamlined approval process for PPP projects and monetisation of core infra assets, which will help fast-track asset monetisation by CPSEs.

Announcing a set of economic relief measures, she said the current process was long and required multiple approvals for public private partnership (PPP) projects and this will fastrack the approval process, which generally take months. So far, 10 infrastructure ministries have submitted a fresh list of their core infrastructure assets.