Unemployment rate up to 7.14 per cent; weekly business activity falls after two months

India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.14% in the week ending July 25, compared to a 5.98% rise in the previous week (ending July 18), according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

The spike in the rate comes amid a slight wobble in business resumption activity. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two sets of weekly data paint a depressing picture of an economy entrenched in the pain of the coronavirus pandemic. 

India's unemployment rate rose to 7.14% in the week ending July 25, compared to a 5.98% rise in the previous week (ending July 18), according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The spike in the rate comes amid a slight wobble in business resumption activity. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which tracks a host of ultra high-frequency data, fell to 95.3 for the week ending July 25 from 96.4 in the previous week.

The findings of CMIE, which analyse data to decipher trends in the labour market, show there has been a rise in the weekly unemployment rate in both rural and urban areas. 

​Rural unemployment rose steadily to 6.75% from 5.1% the week-ago period, while in urban India, where economic activities have largely opened up, the rate of joblessness remains higher than the national average.

For the week ended on July 25, the urban unemployment rate climbed marginally to 8.01% from 7.94% in the week-ago period.

