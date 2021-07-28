STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Flipkart moves SC against Karnataka High Court’s order on CCI probe

The division bench noted that the e-tailers should not feel shy of the CCI probe if they feel they are not in violation of the country’s competition laws.

Published: 28th July 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce company Flipkart has moved Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court’s June 23 order that dismissed pleas by the e-tailers for quashing an ongoing probe by the Competition Commision of India. While the Bengaluru-based company declined to comment on its latest move, Flipkart previously told the TNIE in a statement that it is reviewing the Karnataka High Court order and will decide the next steps subsequently.

“As highlighted earlier, we have a very robust compliance and governance process and remain in full compliance with Indian laws. We will do everything to always be compliant.” Flipkart Group spokesperson said. Sources said that Amazon is also likely to approach the apex court against the Karnataka High Court’s order that termed the e-commerce companies plea “as devoid of merit and substance”.

The division bench noted that the e-tailers should not feel shy of the CCI probe if they feel they are not in violation of the country’s competition laws. The court stated that “By no stretch of imagination can inquiry be quashed at this stage” The court observed that the scheme of the Competition Act provided for sufficient safeguards for the appellants in form and appeal from the CCI’s orders.

The Karnataka High Court’s order resonated with the earlier remarks of Union commerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal who had stated that the foreign firms should not avoid probes by the law agencies if they feel they are in full compliance with the laws of the land.

Goyal added that during the discourses with some of these big firms, he sensed arrogance on their part due to the deployment of huge capital at their disposal. The 45 days long proceedings went on in the Karnataka High Court after the Supreme Court had directed the latter to decide on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart Karnataka High Court order Supreme Court Competition Commission of India CCI Probe
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp