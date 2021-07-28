Flipkart moves SC against Karnataka High Court’s order on CCI probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce company Flipkart has moved Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court’s June 23 order that dismissed pleas by the e-tailers for quashing an ongoing probe by the Competition Commision of India. While the Bengaluru-based company declined to comment on its latest move, Flipkart previously told the TNIE in a statement that it is reviewing the Karnataka High Court order and will decide the next steps subsequently.

“As highlighted earlier, we have a very robust compliance and governance process and remain in full compliance with Indian laws. We will do everything to always be compliant.” Flipkart Group spokesperson said. Sources said that Amazon is also likely to approach the apex court against the Karnataka High Court’s order that termed the e-commerce companies plea “as devoid of merit and substance”.

The division bench noted that the e-tailers should not feel shy of the CCI probe if they feel they are not in violation of the country’s competition laws. The court stated that “By no stretch of imagination can inquiry be quashed at this stage” The court observed that the scheme of the Competition Act provided for sufficient safeguards for the appellants in form and appeal from the CCI’s orders.

The Karnataka High Court’s order resonated with the earlier remarks of Union commerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal who had stated that the foreign firms should not avoid probes by the law agencies if they feel they are in full compliance with the laws of the land.

Goyal added that during the discourses with some of these big firms, he sensed arrogance on their part due to the deployment of huge capital at their disposal. The 45 days long proceedings went on in the Karnataka High Court after the Supreme Court had directed the latter to decide on the matter.