STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold prices marginally lower; silver tumbles Rs 1,094

In the international market, gold was trading with marginal gains at USD 1,800 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.76 per ounce.

Published: 28th July 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

The minimum permissible investment in the SGB will be 1 gram of gold.

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday dipped marginally by Rs 61 to Rs 46,607 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,668 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 1,094 to Rs 64,779 per kilogram from Rs 65,873 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold at Delhi were down by Rs 61 reflecting overnight fall in COMEX gold prices and rupee appreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and inched 4 paise higher to 74.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading with marginal gains at USD 1,800 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.76 per ounce.

"Gold prices fluctuated ahead of outcome from the US FOMC meeting," he added.

"Gold continues to trade steady hovering near the USD 1,800 level amidst volatility in US dollar and Yields, though gains were limited, as a cautious approach is followed by the investors ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting," Navneet Damani, VP  Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold prices Silver prices
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp