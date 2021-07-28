STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IndiGO parent company's shares close over 2 per cent lower after disappointing Q1 earnings

InterGlobe Aviation reported a net loss of Rs 3,174 crore for the three months to June, primarily due to a sharp decline in revenues amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

indiGo

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday closed the day over 2 per cent lower after the company reported a net loss of Rs 3,174 crore for the three months to June.

The stock plummeted 4.67 per cent to Rs 1,627 at the BSE during the day.

It closed at Rs 1,667.10, lower by 2.33 per cent.

On the NSE, it tumbled 2.49 per cent to close at Rs 1,662.25.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday, reported a net loss of Rs 3,174 crore for the three months to June, primarily due to a sharp decline in revenues amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The earnings were announced post-market hours on Tuesday.

The airline, which had a fleet of 277 planes at the end of June 2021, incurred a net loss of Rs 2,844 crore in the year-ago period.

The carrier's consolidated total income increased by 177.2 per cent to Rs 3,170 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, it said in a statement.

The total income stood at Rs 1,143 crore in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

The airline's total expenses increased by 59.2 per cent to Rs 6,344 crore in Q1 of 2021-22, compared to Rs 3,986 crore earlier.

"Our financial results for the first quarter were severely impacted by the second COVID wave," Ronojoy Dutta, the company's Chief Executive Officer said.

The number of passengers travelling declined sharply in the months of May and June.

