STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel hikes minimum prepaid tariffs, rivals may follow

Bharti Airtel has initiated what is likely to be the start of the long-expected round of tariff hikes in the price-sensitive prepaid mobile services segment.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

Telecom major Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Bharti Airtel has initiated what is likely to be the start of the long-expected round of tariff hikes in the price-sensitive prepaid mobile services segment. With the removal of the interconnect usage charge (IUC) in January this year significantly reducing the average revenue per user (ARPU) metric across all private telcos, analysts expect that Airtel’s private sector rivals-Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea-are likely to follow suit. 

Prepaid tariffs had last been hiked in December 2019. On Wednesday, Airtel announced that it has discontinued its Rs 49 entry level prepaid recharge and that “prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 smart recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data”. The announcement saw the company’s share value spike 5% on stock markets.

Top executives from the telecom sector and analysts have pointed out that margins remain quite weak for telcos and that a round of tariff hikes is essential for the sector’s health. In fact, in a press conference in early July this year, Bharti Airtel’s chairman Sunil Mittal had said that tariffs need to go up because the sector was in a tremendous amount of stress. However, he had also noted that such tariff increases could not be done unilaterally. 

This Monday, Vodafone Idea had followed Airtel in tweaking its mobile service postpaid plans for its enterprise customers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tariff hike Bharti Airtel
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp