Benelli launches 502c in India; tagged at Rs 4.98 lakh

The Benelli 502c comes with a twin-cylinder 500cc engine which churns out 47.5 PS of peak power, a 21-litre fuel tank, 170mm of ground clearance and a fully digital console.

Published: 29th July 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Benelli 502c

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Italian superbike maker Benelli on Thursday said it has launched 502c cruiser bike in India priced at Rs 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has initiated bookings for the model and the deliveries are expected to begin next month.

"The 502c is a classic Italian power cruiser combining distinct design, aggressive styling, laid-back ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of 502c, we are venturing into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers and are looking forward to adding more customers to the Benelli family in the country," Benelli India MD Vikas Jhabakh said.

The Benelli 502c comes with a twin-cylinder 500cc engine which churns out 47.5 PS of peak power.

It features a 21-litre fuel tank, 170mm of ground clearance and a fully digital console that provides all the information that a rider needs.

The bike comes with two colour options — Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black.

Benelli 502c Benelli India Benelli motorcycles
