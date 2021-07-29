STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee surges 13 paise to 74.25 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 74.32 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.25, registering a gain of 13 paise over its previous close.

Published: 29th July 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

On July 28, the rupee had settled at 74.38 against the US dollar. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee gained 13 paise and touched 74.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 74.32 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.25, registering a gain of 13 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.38 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.18 per cent down at 92.16.

The Indian rupee started on a stronger note this Thursday morning against the greenback as the US central bank said that it was still a ways away from considering raising interest rates, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

The US Federal Reserve said the economic recovery is on track despite a rise in COVID-19 infections but did not set a timeline for tapering Fed asset purchase.

Fed policymakers, in a unanimous statement, also said they were moving ahead with discussions about when to reduce the central bank's USD 120 billion in monthly bond purchases, a precursor to eventually raising interest rates, the note added.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 205.38 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 52,649.09, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 64.35 points or 0.41 per cent to 15,773.75.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,274.77 crore, as per exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.35 per cent to USD 75 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp